Nizamabad CP bets big on criminal survey

By | Published: 1:41 am

Nizamabad: Nizamabad Police Commissioner Karthikeya launched Sakala Nerasthula Samagra the survey in Nizamabad city on Thursday.

Some 202 special police teams were formed to carry out the survey of 4,659 criminals under Nizamabad, Armoor and Bodhan police divisions.

The CP said earlier this survey was conducted in Hyderabad and Cyberabad Police Commissionrates and it brought changes among criminals’ behaviour, he added.

Nizamabad ACP M Sudarshan, Bodhan Additional DCP Sridhar Reddy, ACP V Raghu, Armoor ACP Shiva Kumar, Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors participated in the survey. Kamareddy Superintendent of Police Swetha Reddy collected details of criminals at Banswada.