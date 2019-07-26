Nizamabad: District Co-op Central bank main office inaugurated

By | Published: 12:16 am

Nizamabad: Nizamabad district reaped the benefits of Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme through the SRSP reverse pumping scheme and by lifting 30 tmc Godavari water into SRSP, said Transport Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy.

The Minister on Friday inaugurated the main office of District Cooperative Central Bank, built with a cost of Rs 60 lakh, at Nizamabad.

Reddy said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao introduced various welfare and development schemes in Telangana along with the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme.

In Nizamabad, the district cooperative sector has strengthened with 142 cooperative societies and 63 bank branches. Nizamabad DCCB has deposits of Rs 540 core and its advances stood at Rs 886 crore, with a recovery percentage of 84 per cent, he said.

The Minister urged farmers and cooperatives society members to repay the loans in order to secure more loans in the future. He also said the 278 godown facilities have been constructed.

Earlier, the Minister, along with Nizamabad Rural MLA Bajireddy Govardhan planted saplings in the premises of Nizamabad DCCB. Bank chairman Gangadhar Patwari was also present.

