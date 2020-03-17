Nizamabad farmer made to plant uprooted saplings and fined Rs 5000

By | Published: 8:32 pm

Hyderabad: Indicating the seriousness of the government in protecting the saplings planted under Haritha Haram programme, Gram Panchayat officials of a village in Nizamabad district imposed a fine of Rs 5000 on a farmer who uprooted the saplings, and made him replant saplings again, according to information reaching here.

Authorities said the farmer, identified as Sama Narsaiah of Nagampet village in Muplkal mandal, had uprooted the saplings for an inexplicable reason. On Coming to know about the incident, the district Collector took a serious view of this and asked the Gram Panchayat offiicials and mandal officials to verify the reports. Authorities rushed to the village and conducted an inquiry. On concluding that Narsaiah was responsible for uprooting of the saplings, they imposed the fine.

Narsaiah was also made to plant saplings again at the same places, after payment of the fine amount, reports said.

The government which brought the new Panchayat Raj act has made it mandatory all gram panchayats should plant trees under Haritha Haram scheme. The new act enjoins upon the sarpanches and officials to ensure that at least 85 per cent of the saplings planted must survive. The new initiative of Telangana Government is to improve greenery in the State.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter