Nizamabad: Fate of 185 candidates hangs in balance

By | Published: 10:57 pm

Nizamabad: District Administration has made all arrangements in Nizamabad, where counting will be taken on 36 tables, said Nizamabad Collector and Returning Officer, M Rammohan Rao.

Counting for Nizamabad Urban, Nizamabad Rural, Jagtiyal, and Korutla Assembly segments will be held in eight rounds; Bodhan and Balkonda will have seven rounds; and Armoor Assembly constituency will have six rounds of counting.

Collector Rao conducted a media meeting on counting arrangements on Wednesday at Collectorate. He said this was first time in the history of Lok Sabha elections that Election Commission would conduct counting on 36 tables in two counting halls.

He said tight security arrangements had been made and Police Commissioner Karthikeya had been supervising the security arrangements at Christian Medical College (CMC), Dichpally.

Collector Rao said Nizamabad Parliamentary constituency had seven Assembly constituencies including Armoor, Bodhan, Balkonda, Nizamabad Rural and Nizamabad Urban; Korutla and Jagtiyal Assembly constituencies come under Jagtial district.

He said counting will start at 8 am and counting of postal ballots and first-round result would come out in two and half hours. Rao said 185 candidates contested from Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency, in each round counting would be done for 185 candidates and NOTA. After completion of counting, counting of five VVPAT slips in each Assembly constituency would be done, he added.

On Thursday, strong rooms will be opened at 6 am in the presence of available candidates and their representatives. In counting halls, cell phones will not be allowed, hence counting staff and counting agents, should put their cellphones outside of the counting centre and maintain polling secrecy.

500 cops looking after security arrangements

Warangal/Mahabubabad: As many as 126 counting supervisors, 126 counting assistants and 143 micro observers have been appointed for the smooth conduct of counting of votes for the Warangal Lok Sabha constituency, said Collector and Returning Officer (RO) Prashant Jeevan Patil.

These counting staffs have been allocated tables in presence of General Observer Veena Pradhan, Counting Observers Anil Choudary, Meenakshi Singh and Rajiv on Wednesday. According to the RO, there would be 14 tables and the counting would be held under the supervision of General Observers, Counting Observers and Micro Observers. He said the number of polled votes would be uploaded through the website (https://suvidha.eci.gov.in.)

“Agents and counting staff are not allowed to use the cell phones at the counting centre -Enumamula Agriculture Market yard,” said Patil. Meanwhile, Warangal Police Commissionerate has made tight security arrangements at the counting centre. Nearly 500 policemen have been deployed at the centre.

Meanwhile, Patil said that there would be 14 rounds of counting. “We have made all arrangements for the smooth and fair counting of votes at the Telangana Social Welfare Residential School. There will be three tier security system with nearly 500 policemen,” he said and added that the counting would begin at 8 am.

“After counting of the votes, slips of five VVPATs would be counted from each Assembly segment,” he said. Huge LED screens have been set up at NTR Grounds in the town for the benefit of the people. LED screens would display the results and simultaneously it will be uploaded on Suvidha portal.