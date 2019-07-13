Nizamabad: Girl killed in wall collapse, parents escape

By | Published: 8:48 pm

Nizamabad: An eight-year-old girl died and four were injured when wall of a house collapsed at Lingasamudram village of Nandipet mandal in Nizamabad district on Saturday.

Police said Renuka, daughter of Anjaiah, a construction worker, died as the wall of their dilapidated house collapsed following heavy rain during the day. Anjaiah and his wife Chenchalamma managed to escape with injuries.

Nandipet Sub-Inspector Raghavender reached the spot and shifted the injured to a hospital. The body of the deceased was sent to Nizamabad government hospital for a post-mortem examination. A case was registered.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter