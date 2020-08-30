Nizamabad: Langur pictures help ward off monkey menace

Purushotham made some research and found that monkey are generally afraid of langurs, but rearing a langur or renting one was ruled out

Nizamabad: Necessity is the mother of invention. Gundu Pusushotham of Journalist’s Colony in Armoor proved this adage true, when he came up with an ingenuous solution to a problem that seemed to be insurmountable. His colony was frequently being raided by troops of monkeys. The simian marauders would not leave anything untouched. Clothes left in the open for drying would be torn, eatables stolen, fruits and vegetables snatched and what not. The simians were having a field day much to the discomfiture of the colony residents.

Purushotham made some research and found that monkey are generally afraid of langurs, but rearing a langur or renting one was ruled out. Then he hit upon the novel idea. He downloaded photos of langurs in different moods and got them printed on vinyl sheets. The sheets with langur photos were fixed on a water tank on his house.

And much to the surprise of the people! The monkey menace gets solved in a jiffy. Perhaps, by seeing the images of langurs on the vinyl sheets, the troops of monkeys have not visited his house at least for the last 45 days or so. After realising the efficacy of the langur flexi sheets, his neighbours are also planning to do the same now. But Purushotham is not sure how long this solution will work. After all, monkeys, nowadays, appear to be fast learners. Once they realise the menacing langur is just a prop, they might come back, but as of now, the monkey menace has a solution.

