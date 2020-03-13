NIzamabad: Lorry runs over three accident victims, death instantaneous

By | Published: 6:15 pm

Nizamabad: In a freak accident, three persons died on the spot when two motorcycles collided and a lorry coming from behind ran over them on National Highway 44 near Suddapally village of Dichpally mandal in Nizamabad district on Friday.

The two bikes, one with three persons and the other with just the rider, collided in front of Christian Medical College (CMC) in Suddapally. A lorry that was coming from behind ran over the three persons from the first bike who had fallen on the road.

The deceased were identified as Yerukala Suman (19), his aunt Rajavva (58) and her daughter Anusha (16). Dichpally CI Venkateshwarlu and SI Suresh Kumar reached the spot and conduct an enquiry after registering a case.

The bodies were sent to Nizamabad Government General Hospital for post-mortem.

