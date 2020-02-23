Nizamabad: Lovers attempt suicide; Woman dies, man critical

By | Published: 9:12 pm

Nizamabad: In a suicide attempt made by a young couple, woman died while her lover is battling for life. The couple tried to kill themselves by consuming poison at Alisagar gardens of Nizamabad district, after their family members turned down their marriage proposal.

Mohan (22) and Navaneetha (20), both residents of Bodhan, had been in a relationship from last four years now and decided to get married. However, their parents refused when the couple informed them about the same as they belong to different castes.

They try to persuade their family members to accept their marriage proposal several times, but the adamant parents of Mohan and Navaneetha tried to marry off them to someone else against the couple’s wish. By seeing these developments, the despondant couple, who decided to commit suicide, arrived to Alisagar Gardens and consumed cool drink mixed with poison on Sunday evening.

Locals and the staff of Alisagar Garden, who observed them, rushed the couple to Nizamabad GGH Hospital where Navaneetha died while undergoing treatment while Mohan’s condition is said to be critical.

Yedapally SI Yella Goud reached the spot and registered a case and the investigation is under way.

