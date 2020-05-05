Nizamabad man dies of COVID-19 in Dubai

By | Published: 8:21 pm

Nizamabad: A Gulf worker belonging to Armoor town of Nizamabad district died due to Coronavirus in Dubai.

Earlier company representatives informed that he died due to heart attack, but later officials conducted coronavirus test to him and revealed that he died due to COVID-19.

On getting information about the death, his wife appealed the Indian government to repatriate her husband’s body to India to perform final rites.

Later, UAE Health Ministry officials informed that they performed final rites to victim in UAE, with the permission of his family members.

Deceased is survived by wife, daughter and son.

