Nizamabad: Man jumps in front of train; dies

By | Published: 9:25 pm

Nizamabad: Youth committed suicide by jumping under train at Bibipur thanda of Nizamabad district due to financial problems.

Potharaju Naresh (24) belonged to Mothe village of Lingampet mandal of Kamareddy district. Five months ago, he purchased Tata Ace vehicle by borrowing money from a private finance company. But due to lack of business, he faced problems to pay the loan. The finance company staff put pressure to repay the loan.

Unable to bear the pressure, Naresh jumped in front of a train between Bibipoor and Dichpally railway stations on Monday. Railway SI Pranay registered the case and conducting an enquiry.