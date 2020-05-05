Nizamabad Mayor slams BJP leaders for ‘cheap accusation’

By | Published: 9:12 pm

Nizamabad: Nizamabad Mayor Dandu Neethu Kiran on Tuesday condemned the allegations of Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Aravind and asked BJP leaders to desist from levelling cheap accusation on coronavirus measures taken by the State government.

Addressing the media at the Nizamabad Press Club, Neethu Kiran said there was no truth in the BJP’s allegations of fund misuse by the State government. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had taken many measures to prevent Coronavirus disease besides relief measures such as 12-kg rice per head and Rs 1,500 cash aid to white ration card holders.

The Mayor said R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy and Nizamabad Urban MLA Bigala Ganesh Gupta had been going all out to contain the outbreak in Nizamabad district.

The Mayor questioned which area Aravind had visited in the district and served people.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .