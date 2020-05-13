Nizamabad: Mentally-ill woman stays with husband’s body for 3 days

By | Published: 8:35 pm

Nizamabad: A mentally-unstable woman spent three days with her husband’s decomposed body in their house at New Housing Board Colony in the city.

Police said Nomula Limba Reddy, a retired VRO, was living with his wife Shakuntala in the colony while their children live in Hyderabad. Shakuntala was suffering from mental illness and Limba Reddy, himself a diabetic besides suffering from hypertension, was taking care of her.

Three days back, he died of a heart attack, but Shakuntala continued living in the house, probably not realising that her husband was dead. The neighbours saw Shakuntala sleeping next to the body in a room when they sensed a foul smell and went to check the situation.

The neighbours immediately informed the couple’s son Santhosh Reddy as well as Nizamabad rural police, who rushed to the house. Santhosh said his father was a diabetic and his mother was mentally ill to realise that he had died. Nizamabad rural police registered a case and are investigating. The body was sent to hospital for postmortem.

