Nizamabad MP celebrates New Year with Dubai workers

Jeddah: Parliamentarian D Arvind celebrated New Year with a group of Telangana labourers in Dubai on Wednesday. The 43-year-old MP, who represents Nizamabad, decided to celebrate the New Year with blue-collar workers of the State in Sonapur, known as labour area in the emirate city. Thousands of labourers from Telangana and other states are living in Sonapur.

Arvind spoke primarily on NRI welfare and his personal efforts to help those stranded in gulf. He also asked workers to wait till next Telangana assembly elections stating that BJP will come to power and it would announce a new NRI welfare policy. “I just want to share joy with you today, despite short of time, as I have to address a public meeting in support of CAA and NRC in Nizamabad on Thursday, yet I made it to Dubai”, he told the gathering.

After a formal cake cutting ceremony, the BJP leader hosted dinner to attendees, who gathered in large number. The event was organised by BJP NRI cell in Dubai which is attended by BJP Gulf NRI cell President Narendra Panneru, Bhupendra Kumar and Girish Panth of Indian Peoples Forum, a pro BJP expatriate organisation in UAE, Kommuri Raju Ravikumar and others also spoke, according to organisers. An official from Indian Consulate also accompanied MP to the meeting.

