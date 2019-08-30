Nizamabad MP criticises govt over urea scarcity

By | Published: 7:59 pm

Nizamabad: Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Aravind on Friday alleged that the State government had failed to procure the urea requirement for kharif crops in the State, and had not placed their urea indents on time.

“Because of the government’s negligence, farmers are now facing problems,” he said, adding that there was no urea scarcity in other States.

In a press release, the MP alleged that an artificial scarcity of urea was created in the State because of official negligence in not indenting the required quantity of urea. “I have discussed the issue with Central government officials and have been assured that the problem would be solved at the earliest,” he said.

