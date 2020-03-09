Nizamabad: Mud-bath marks Holi at Alisagar

By | Published: 9:36 pm

Nizamabad: On the occasion of auspicious Holi festival, the free mud-bath camp was conducted at Alisagar, in which as many as 245 people participated and indulged in the mud-bath to protect themselves from skin diseases, increase micro-nutrients and escalation of anti-inflammatory properties in bodies which alleviate aches and muscle pains.

On the occasion of the festival of colours, Yogaratna Prabhakar and Yoga expert J Kishan, who conduct it every year, organised the mud-bath camp on the banks of Alisagar project this year too. Irrespective of caste and creed a total of 245 people participated in the bizarre celebration.

Before that Yoga experts, Prabhakar and Kishan procure black soil from the banks of rivers and tank, which contain seven micro-nutrients and added cow urine, aloe vera, neem, tulasi, punarnava and other medicinal plants in the black soil mud to apply to the body on the occasion of Holi.

The locals, who actively participated in the mud bath, strongly believe that because of the mud bath, we prevent skin diseases, knee pains, body pains, migraine, glaucoma, and gastric problems.

J Kishan, retired Circle Inspector, and Yoga instructor, said that plants and animals require seven micro-nutrients like boron, chlorine, copper, iron, manganese, molybdenum and zinc and it is available in this specific soil.

Generally, plants absorb these nutrients from the soil but we human beings are unable to obtain them, thus by performing mud-bath, our body can acquire those elements from the soil, he said, adding that we also mix other elements to avoid skin diseases and nourish skin, after performing mud bath.

Yogaratna Prabhakar said that their organization would usually organise this mud-bath every month and conduct special free mud-bath on Holy day. For this bath, first, apply black soil mixture mixed with other medicinal plants for nearly 50 minutes and then after performing bath. Then, the skin will obtain glow and protect from skin diseases, also give relief from knee, joint and body pains, provide relief from intestinal problems.

Salla Satyanarayana, a government teacher, said that he had been participating in the mud-bath camp for few years, adding, it protects the skin from skin diseases and makes the body healthier and stronger by providing required micro and other nutrients. It is very useful and each and everyone should take the mud bath for skin health, he stressed.

