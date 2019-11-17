Nizamabad: Mystery shrouds death of 8-year-old boy

By | Published: 9:24 pm

Nizamabad: An eight-year-old boy died under suspicious circumstances at Dharmaram village of Dichpally mandal in Nizamabad district. Villagers and police suspect that the mother killed her son due to family disputes.

Padma and her family, comprising 3 children and her husband, were living in Dharmaram village of Dichpally mandal. On Sunday morning, their son Rajesh (8) died under suspicious circumstances. Padma called up her husband and informed him that their son had died due to snakebite.

On coming to know about the incident, villagers reached the spot and observed that that the boy had died by hanging and they found a plastic wire near his body and some broken bangle pieces at the spot. The villagers started questioning Padma, and she gave different versions to villagers on the boy’s death, sometimes saying that some unknown persons had killed her son by poisoning him, that a few persons had hanged her son, and later giving the snakebite version.

On getting different answers, the villagers complained to the Dichpally police that Padma had killed her child. The Dichpally police reached the spot and registered a suspicious death case and sent the body to the Nizamabad GGH for postmortem. The Dichpally SI said that investigation was on in the case and an enquiry was being conducted on the basis of post mortem report.

