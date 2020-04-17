Nizamabad NRI dies in Makkah of COVID-19

By | Published: 10:55 am 11:24 am

Jeddah: A longtime NRI in Makkah succumbed to COVID-19 on Thursday, according to family sources. The 65-year-old victim, who was suffering from fever but did not have any other symptoms of coronavirus, was admitted to a hospital in Makkah on Tuesday and passed away on Thursday, the family said, adding that they came to know only after his death that he was diagnosed with COVID-19 positive. “We are shocked that he was infected with the pandemic”, they said.

The deceased was a long-time resident of Makkah, and was working with Binl Laden Group of Companies for the last 35 years in the Holy city. He hailed from Ahmedpura colony in Nizamabad town. The deceased is survived by wife and four children – two daughters and two sons. The wife lives in India and all the four children are based in Al Khobar and Jubail.

The children are desperately trying to make arrangements to travel to Makkah to have a last glimpse of their father, but travel within the Kingdom is prohibited as a precautionary measure to combat spread of coronavirus.

Indian consul general Md. Noor Rahman Sheikh is personally looking into the case. The family back in India is assisted by social worker Mozzam Ali Ifteqar. The burial and other formalities are being supported by leading community workers, Mujeeb Pookkottur in Makkah and Nass Vokkam in Dammam.

The Health ministry announced 518 new cases of coronavirus and four deaths from the illness on Thursday. Of the new cases, 195 were recorded in Jeddah, 91 in Madinah, 84 in Riyadh, 58 in Makkah and 38 in Dammam.

The health ministry added that 59 patients had also recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries in Saudi Arabia to 990. There have been 6,380 cases of coronavirus recorded in the Kingdom so far.

