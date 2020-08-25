Nizamabad NRI dies in Saudi Arabia

By | Published: 12:03 am 10:15 pm

Jeddah: A poor Telangana worker died under tragic circumstances in Saudi Arabia. The 47-year-old Kammari Ramulu, who was ailing for some time, died in the desert kingdom on Saturday before he could return home as he was set to fly home after a tireless struggle. Ramulu, a native of Sirikonda mandal in Nizambad district, was working as a cleaner in a government hospital in Al Wajh, a remote town in Tabuk province, 651 KM away from Jeddah.

Ramulu was being treated for acute renal failure for the last six months in the hospital. His family back home and colleagues were running from pillar to post for the help to repatriate him back to India. Ramulu was pleading with everyone to send him back to home so that he could breathe his last at home and not in an alien land.

His colleagues, all of them from Telangana, in the village came to know recently about the special charter flight and Vande Bharat Mission flights that are being operated from Jeddah. It was a difficult task to shift ailing Ramulu from his place to Jeddah which is 651 kilometers away. They have planned to shift him by ambulance to Jeddah Airport from where he was set to fly to Hyderabad on Thursday, with the help of community workers Mozzam Ali Ifteqar and Edelli Prasad.

However, Ramulu’s health deteriorated and he died on Saturday morning in the tiny town. Like Ramulu, there are a significant number of Telangana workers scattered around the vast deserts in the Kingdom.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .