Nizamabad NRI succumbs to Covid-19 in Makkah

By | Published: 1:05 am

Jeddah: An NRI from Nizamabad succumbed to COVID-19 in Makkah on Thursday, according to family sources.

65-years old Azmatullah Khan, who was suffering from fever but showed no other symptoms of coronavirus, was admitted into a hospital in Makkah on Tuesday and passed away on Thursday. The family came to know only after his death that he tested positive for COVID-19. “We were shocked to know that he was infected with the virus”, said the family members.

Azmatullah Khan was a long-time resident of holy city Makkah and was working with Binladen Group of Companies for last 35 years. The deceased is survived by wife, two daughters and two sons.

The grief stricken family is desperately trying to travel to Makkah to get the last glimpse of their beloved, as inter travel is prohibited in Kingdom as precautionary measure to combat spread of coronavirus.

In an earlier case in Madinah, an Indian engineer from Pune who was not aware of being infected with the virus also died due to it.

