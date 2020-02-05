Nizamabad NRI who never returned home dies in Kuwait after 27 years

By | Published: 4:15 pm

Jeddah: A Telangana NRI worker, who spent nearly three decades abroad without even once visiting his family or country back home, died in tragic circumstances and his dead body was repatriated on Tuesday.

Akanuri Bhoomaih of Darpally mandal in Nizamabad district was working as laundry cleaner in Kuwait for last 27 years. Interestingly he had not even once visited India nor his family all along these years.

A father of three – two daughters and son – also ignored the family in India, according to family sources. Suresh, his son who was a boy, when his father left home, came to Dubai to work and support his family with aim to perform marriages of his two elder sisters. After working for some time in Dubai, Suresh returned home.

“My father hardly enquired about us. However, he used to call rarely but whenever we asked him to return home or send money, he was simply disconnecting the phone”, revealed Suresh.

Bhoomaih’s health gradually failed and after coming to know about his plight, a group of Telangana NRIs in Kuwait called on him and advised him to return home assuring their support. However, following day of their visit, Bhoomaih died.

Since his Iqama had expired, it took some time to obtain clearance for sending his body home. Some Telangana labourers in Kuwait donated money for Bhoomaih’s body repatriation. His son Suresh, who vividly remembered his father’s face, received the dead body and Telangana NRI wing of GAD has arranged the free transportation of the body from RGI Airport to their native village.