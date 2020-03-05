Nizamabad NRI who returned from UAE tests negative for coronavirus

By | Published: 12:57 am

Nizamabad: Collector C Narayana Reddy on Wednesday announced that UAE returnee Jinna Rajanna tested negative for coronavirus.

The Collector said Narayana, a native of Yellareddypally village of Indalwai mandal in the district, had arrived from Dubai a few days ago and was suffering from cold, fever and body pains and was admitted to a private nursing home at Kamareddy.

He said doctors at the nursing home referred him to Gandhi Hospital. where doctors performed the required tests on him. The reports, however, said tests were negative and Rajanna was discharged.

