Nizamabad: Official told to achieve 100 pc vaccination target

Published: 10:17 pm

Nizamabad: Medical and health officials should complete 100 per cent vaccination for children in Kamareddy, District Collector Dr Satyanarayana told officials.

On Friday, the Collector conducted a review meeting with mandal level medical officers and CDPO through video conference, on the vaccination process.

He said medical and health officials should make efforts to prevent communicable and seasonal diseases and alert the field-level staff. The Collector asked officials to get those suffering from communicable diseases to hospital and at the same time admit leprosy patients in hospitals and provide required medicine to them.

Collector Satyanarayana asked the medical staff to create awareness about family planning methods among couples, provide accurate treatment in high risk pregnancy cases, and provide nutritious food to lactating mothers.

