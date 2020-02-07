Nizamabad: One killed in road mishap

By | Published: 7:07 pm

Nizamabad: One person died in a bike at Amdapor village of Nizamabad district on Friday.

Yegonda, a resident of Utpalli village of Bodhan mandal, went to Bodhan on his bike, when he was returning home, another bike coming from opposite direction hit his vehicle at Amdapor.

Yegonda fell from the bike and sustained head injuries. He died on the spot, before any medical assistance could reach to the spot.

Two persons riding another bike were also injured in the mishap. Bodhan police registered a case and conducting an inquiry on the incident.

