Nizamabad: One killed, one injured in road accident

Nizamabad: One person died and another was injured in road accident, when their bike skid while trying to overtake a tractor at Mudakpalli village of Mogupal mandal in Nizamabad district.

Kishore (30) and Laxman, residents of Badsi village of Mogupal mandal, were on their way to their village on Tuesday night from Mudakpalli when the accident occurred. Kishore was killed on the spot following injuries to his head while Laxman suffered from serious injuries. The Mogupal police registered a case and are investigating.