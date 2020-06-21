Nizamabad: People pay rich tributes to Telangana ideologue

By | Published: 9:11 pm

Nizamabad: People paid rich tributes to Telangana ideologue Prof Jayashankar on the occasion of his 9th death anniversary. Nizamabad Urban Development Authority Chairman Chamakura Prabhakar Reddy, TRS leaders Yenugandula Murali, Vaishalini Reddy, Sumana Reddy paid tributes to Prof Jayashankar at Jayashankar statues, Kanteshwar.

Various community members also paid tributes to Prof Jayashankar. TRS district president Eega Gangareddy, NUDA director Rajendra Prasad, Akhtar Khan, T Srihari and TRS party leaders paid floral tributes to the leader.

Eega Gangareddy, Nizamabad district TRS president said that Prof Jayashankar devoted his entire life for Telangana movement and create awareness among people about discrimination faced by Telangana area.

In Banswada town, Telangana movement activists paid tributes to the ideologue’s statues and recalled the beloved ideologist services to the Telangana society. Apart from it, activists paid tributes to Jayashankar at Kamareddy, Yellareddy and many other towns across Telangana.

