Nizamabad photographer’s wildlife snaps win laurels

By | Published: 12:05 am 12:18 am

Nizamabad: Wildlife photographer Kyatam Santhosh Kumar, an avid nature lover, who dismissed the notion that black bucks were found only in Andhra Pradesh and not in Telangana with photographic evidence, has won the hearts of many including IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao and Rajya Sabha member J Santosh Kumar, with his excellent photographs.

Santhosh Kumar, who is chairman of Navyabharathi Global School, has been visiting forests for the past 10 years, observing birds and animals and he began capturing them in frames in the past two years. His photographs of migratory birds and animals, some rare, have been compiled into an album. The migratory birds and animals he has photographed include black bucks on the banks of river Godavari in Nandipet mandal of Nizamabad district, and migratory birds like flamingos, pelicans, Oriental Practical and Indian cursors, among others, some of them rare.

Though he is busy running the educational institution, he makes it a point to walk around the forest areas with permission from forest officials. Though he came across several rare birds and animals during such trips, he could not capture them on camera since he neither had the equipment nor was he adept at taking picture. Santosh Kumar subsequently decided to capture such moments and learnt photography from a professional and purchased cameras and other photographic equipment two years ago. There has been no looking back since then.

“I have taken several snaps of many wonderful birds and animals in the past two years, and have compiled them into an album of 150 rare Indian birds that inhabit Nizamabad district and Telangana area,” he said. Stating that there was a general misconception that black bucks are found only in Andhra and Gujarat areas, he said he had spotted hundreds of black bucks on the banks of river Godavari in Nandipet mandal.

Appreciating Santosh’s efforts, MP Santosh Kumar tweeted: “I congratulate Santosh for his wonderful photography.” while Rama Rao retweeted a tweet by the Haritha Haram handle that read: “A wildlife photographer Santosh captured these beautiful pix from Nizamabad, Nandipet forest area.”

