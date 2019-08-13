Nizamabad police launch online cell

By | Published: 11:37 pm

Nizamabad: Nizamabad police launched social media complaint registration cell to avoid inconvenience to people and facilitate NRIs to register their complaints online through Gmail, Whatsapp, Twitter and Facebook. Nizamabad Police Commissioner Karthikeya on Tuesday launched the system at Nizamabad Police Commissionerate and released the posters to create awareness among people.

According to the orders of Telangana DGP M Mahender Reddy, Nizamabad police launched the social media complaint registration cell on Tuesday at all the police stations of Nizamabad, Armoor and Badhan subdivisions of Nizamabad Police Commissionerate.

The Commissioner said that through Whatsapp, people could register their complaint on 9490618029 number, Facebook: policenizamabad, Twitter: cp_nizamabad and can also visit the website: http://nizamabadpolice.com”nizamabadpolice.com.

