Nizamabad Range DIG pitches for people-friendly policing

By | Published: 9:35 pm

Nizamabad: Hyderabad Range Armed Reserve (AR) Police Constables’ Deekshant Parade was held at Nizamabad Police Commissionerate Training College, Jankamepet, on Tuesday.

A total of 208 constables completed training and took oath in the parade, Nizamabad Range DIG N Shivashankar Reddy and In-charge Police Commissioner Swetha Reddy participated as chief guests.

On the occasion, DIG Shivashankar Reddy congratulated trainee stipendiary cadets for successfully completing the nine-month training and joining as AR constables. He said that each and every constable should improve the charm of Police Department. He said that trainee constables obtain training in Rule of Law, CRPC, IPC, Law and Order Control, Personal Development, Child Sexual Abuse, Human Trafficking, Cyber Crime, Yoga, Karate and other activities.

He urged constables to recognise human dignity as they would get salaries from taxes paid by people and help each and every one irrespective of social status. The DIG said that Telangana government had announced that Telangana police was people-friendly and technology friendly.

He urged them to behave politely with people and adopt technology to provide better services.

Training college principle and Additional CP Aakula Ram Reddy administered oath to the constables. Later, the DIG presented mementos and shields. Best Indoor Award was given to CH Venkateshwarlu, Best Outdoor Award to A Navyakanth, Best Firer P Eshwar Chari, Overall Champion B Nagaraju, Parade Commander Banoth Prathap.

Nizamabad, Armoor, Bodhan ACPs P Sudershan, K Shiva Kumar and A Raghu, police officials and staff participated in the Deekshant Parade.