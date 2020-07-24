Nizamabad: Renjal SI suspended

By | Published: 9:01 pm

Nizamabad: The Nizamabad Police Commissioner Karthikeya issued orders suspending the Renjal police station, Sub-Inspector Shankar, on charges of negligence of duties in the investigation of cases and colluding with the sand mafia, on Thursday.

He was allegedly involved in civil cases and was suspended in Nizamabad fourth town station two years ago. Recently the police officer was accused of harassing two women officials and they approached the District Collector, who ordered an investigation.

