Nizamabad: Sardar Sarvai Papanna remembered on his birth anniversary

Nizamabad: Rich tributes were paid to Sardar Sarvai Papanna on his 370th birth anniversary in Nizamabad on Sunday.

Speaking at a function organised by the Nizamabad Gouda Sangham at the Ambedkar Bhavan on the occasion, MLC V G Goud said Papanna was a ray of hope for the downtrodden communities in the 16th century. The youth of today should try and follow his ideals in serving the cause of the downtrodden.

The MLC said the previous rulers had neglected the contribution of Papanna. He thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for initiating measures to ensure welfare of toddy tappers. He said a community hall would be built for the Gouda community. Deserving beneficiaries from the community would also be covered under Aasara pensions.

Nizamabad District Gouda Sangam convener Lakshman Goud, members Maraiah Goud, Narayan Goud, Raja Goud, Narsa Goud and members from the community from Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts paid tributes to Papanna.

