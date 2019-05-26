Nizamabad: Scarce water kills scores of fish

By | Published: 8:41 pm

Nizamabad: Thousands of fishes have died over the past two days in Pedda Cheruvu tank of Jakora village in Varni mandal, hitting hard the livelihood of fishermen belonging to nearly 40 families in the village.

The village tank is spread over nearly 126 acres and different varieties of fish were being grown in it from the seedlings released in it during the last rainy season. However, with the summer on a severe sizzle, the entire water spread area of the tank has been reduced to about 16 acres and water has been reduced to pools where the soil was dug during the Mission Kakatiya programme.

Fishermen unable to comprehend such massive losses in a short period suspect that someone may have poisoned some of the pockets of water in the tank. On the other hand due to decreasing of water levels, it is also suspected that there is a severe drop in the oxygen content in the water and an increase in nitrogen levels and that the overall temperature of the water is also above normal contributing to the death of the fish.

Kolluri Lala bhoi, the local Fishermen Association leader said the value of the fish lost in the last two days is more than Rs 2 lakh. “We have complained to the fisheries officials on phone but no one has come here to inspect and find out the actual cause of the deaths,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.