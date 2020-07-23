Nizamabad: Senior Congress leader dies of Covid

By | Published: 11:09 pm

Nizamabad: Senior Congress leader and former INTUC State president Venkulu alias Venkateshwarlu succumbed to Covid-19 while undergoing treatment at Yashoda hospital in Hyderabad.

Venkulu is a well-known political figure in the district, having served the Congress from his college days. He entered politics as a student union leader at Quilla junior college and later joined Congress party. He was a known trade union leader and was associated with INTUC. He worked as INTUC State president for many years.

Venkulu was recently infected with the virus and was undergoing treatment at Yashoda hospital for the last one week. He died on Wednesday night. He is a close relative of Nizamabad rural MLA Bajireddy Govardhan.

