Nizamabad: Stay strong, Kavitha tells TRS workers

By | Published: 1:00 am

Nizamabad: TRS activists should not lose courage and remain brave in the face of any challenge, former Nizamabad MP K Kavitha said on Monday.

The former Nizamabad MP assured party leaders and workers that she would continue to work for the development of the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency and for the welfare of its people.

Kavitha was speaking to reporters after visiting the residence of TRS worker Kishore Kumar in Manchippa of Nizamabad district who suffered a heart attack and passed away on Friday. Kishore was reportedly distraught after the declaration of Lok Sabha election results and the loss of Kavitha from Nizamabad constituency.

On learning this, Kavitha, mourning Kishore, on Monday condoled the family members. She was accompanied by Transport Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, TRS MLAs and MLCs.

Kishore’s death came as a shock, Kavitha said and added that TRS would help the family. She called on party leaders and workers not to lose courage because of an election defeat and appealed to them to stay strong. “I will never leave this district and will always work for its people irrespective of my position,” she said. The separate Telangana taught us how to behave with dignity and why we should work for the State irrespective of our positions, she added.

Defeats and victories, Kavitha said, are common in democratic politics just as there are ups and downs in one’s life. We should face such situations without giving up. “The TRS is a political party that works to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Telangana. And irrespective of whether we win or lose, we will always work for the people,” Kavitha added.

Attributing the BJP candidate’s victory from the Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat to the general trend of people wanting to see the BJP at the Centre, Kavitha expressed hope that the newly-elected MP would fulfil the promises he made during the campaign.

Nizamabad Rural, Urban, Bodhan, Korutla and Jagitial MLA’s Bajireddy Govardhan, Bigala Ganesh Gupta, Mohammed Shakeel, Kalvakuntla Vidyasagar Rao, Dr Sanjay Kumar; MLCs VG Goud, Akula Lalitha, Nizamabad Mayor Akula Sujatha and NUDA Chairman Chamakura Prabhakar Reddy accompanied Kavitha.