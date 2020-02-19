Nizamabad: Strive to develop villages, sarpanches told

By | Published: 11:31 pm

Nizamabad: Palle Pragati was useful and helped achieve development in villages, because of which people began respecting public representatives, said R&B, Housing Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy.

Speaking at the Panchayati Raj Sammelanam organised by the Panchayati Raj Department here on Wednesday to create awareness among Sarpanches and Panchayat Secretaries about new Panchayat Act and Palle Pragathi, the Minister said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had taken initiatives to bring overall changes in villages and introduced Palle Pragati. “He provided funds and allocated responsibilities to the local bodies representatives through new Act. He said that people were facing problems due to lack of proper sanitation and other issues.”

In united Andhra Pradesh we faced discrimination and we fought against it and achieved separate State, now we were providing 24 hours power, safe drinking water, irrigation waters, pensions etc. But still we were facing many problems for which a solution was being provided through Palle Pragati, he said.

Panchayat Raj Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania said till now 9,000 village secretary posts were filled in Telangana State. He asked the district Collectors to fill vacant posts. He appealed to the local bodies representatives to concentrate on collection of taxes and pay electricity bills properly.

ZP Chairman D Vittal Rao said people should strive to develop villages. In this programme MLC Akula Lalitha, Nizamabad Collector C Narayana Reddy, additional Collectors Chandrashekhar, Latha and various department officials, over 2,000 sarpanche, MPPs, MPTCs, local bodies representatives participated.

