Nizamabad student gets 135 all-India rank in NEET

By | Published: 10:51 pm

Nizamabad: Burra Shivani, a student from Nizamabad got 135 all-India rank in NEET. She secured 18th rank in AP EAMCET.

Shivani is native of Gangastan area of Nizamabad city. She secured 99.95 in Physics, 99.95 in Chemistry, 99.91 percentile in Biology. Her overall percentile is 99.99.

Shivani’s parents are teachers. Her father Sai Baba, works as teacher at ZPHS high school, Thirmanpalli and her mother Radha is a teacher at Yedapalli ZPHS School. She studied Intermediate Bi.P.C at Narayana Junior college, Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, in Nirmal three students including two girls of erstwhile Adilabad district exceled NEET results that was announced on Wednesday.

Guglavath Laya of Nirmal town secured 32nd rank in ST category in the entrance. She secured 591 marks as against the total 720 marks and recorded 9,998th rank. The daughter of a government teacher, she got 10 GPA in Class X and 981 marks out of 1,000 in Intermediate course. She is a native of Dattathreya nagar.

Valgot Sai Chandan belonging to Khanapur town secured 585th rank. The son of government teacher, he also had 10 GPA in Class X. Similarly, Katterasala, Suprita, daughter of Ravinder from Kaghaznagar town ranked 3,70,70 as she registered 522 marks in the test.