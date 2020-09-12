Nizamabad student held for blackmailing

The suspect befriended the victim, a 12-yr-old living in the US, on Instagram and convinced her to share her nude pictures with him

Hyderabad: An engineering student from Nizamabad was arrested by the Cybercrime police on Saturday on charges of blackmailing a 12-year-old girl staying in California in the United States and collecting her nude photographs.

According to the police, Devanpally Sandeep Rao, 27, of Nizamabad befriended the victim through Instagram in March this year. Rao allegedly convinced the girl to share her nude photographs and collected several of them.

“When the girl stopped chatting with him, Rao contacted a friend of the girl staying in California and threatened the victim through her. When the victim started chatting with him again, Rao asked her to share more pictures and videos,” said V Syam Babu, ACP (Cybercrime), Cyberabad.

Based on a complaint made by the victim’s parents via email, the police apprehended Rao within four hours and produced him before court. Police said he had used a similar modus operandi and collected money from other victims and their parents too.

Cybercrime advisory

* Exercise caution while accepting unknown friend requests in Facebook, Instagram, etc.

* Don’t share personal photograph or videos with unknown persons

* Parents should monitor their children while they browse social media

* If found any harassment in social media against minor girl/woman, approach police immediately

* Don’t agree to the demands of fraudster, if any one demands money or blackmails

* Inform on National Cyber Crime Reporting portal www.cybercrime.gov.in

* Send complaints on WhatsApp number 9490617444 or 9490617310

* Mail at [email protected]

* Dial 100 in case of emergency.

