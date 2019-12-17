Nizamabad: Tension in Bheemgal due to bandh call

By | Published: 11:15 pm

Nizamabad: Tension prevailed in Bheemgal town after relatives of MA Kaleem, who was murdered on Monday, forced closure of shops and staged a protest with the dead body near tahsildar office on Tuesday.

The protestors were seeking punishment to the accused persons in the murder and raised slogans against the accused and demanded the district collector to visit the site. Police spoke to agitators and controlled the crowd.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .