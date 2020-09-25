Nizamabad: Tragedy strikes family on outing, twins washed away in Peddavagu

By | Published: 8:21 pm

Nizamabad: Tragedy struck a family which went out an outing, after two 20-year-old twin brothers drowned in a rivulet in spate in Nizamabad on Thursday evening. The bodies of the twins were found by authorities further downstream on Friday.

According to information reaching here, the family members of Kudrat Khan, a flower merchant and native of Morthad went for a picnic at the checkdram across Peddavagu rivulet on thursday. His family members consisted of four daughters, sons-in-law and his twin sons named Thayyub Khan and Taher Khan, aged 20 years.

The family members ate food and Thayyub and Taher were cleaning the utensils, when Thayyub fell into the swirling waters. His brother too jumped into the water to save his brother, but both got washed away even as the horrified family members watched.

The family members sought help of police and revenue authorities who launched a search operation with swimmers. However, it was only on Friday, the bodies of the twins were recovered nearly half a kilometre downstream.

