Nizamabad: TRS workers celebrate KTR’s birthday through social service

Published: 11:30 pm

Nizamabad: TRS party workers and leaders planted saplings, distributed fruits to patients and vegetables, groceries and masks to the people to mark the the birthday of the party working president K Taraka Rama Rao on Friday.

Nizamabad district TRS president Eega Gangareddy and NUDA Chairman cut the cake, and planted saplings near TRS party office. NUDA director Akthar and TRS party activists participated in it.

In Kammarpally mandal headquarters TRSV state general secretary Chinta Srikumar and TRSV activists distributed rice and vegetables to gram panchayat workers and later planted saplings at forest office premises.

In Telangana university, student JAC, BC JAC and Madiga JAC activists planted saplings in university premises, university staff and JAC leaders Yendela Pradeep, Vijay Kumar, Panchareddy Ramu and Upendra participated in it. Kamareddy district also celebrated KTR birthday celebrations grandly and planted saplings. Zaheerabad MP BB Patil and ZP Chairman Shobha Raju planted saplings at Mohammednagar village of Nizamsagar mandal on the occasion of KTR birthday and later distributed homeopathy immunity medicine kits to the villagers.

