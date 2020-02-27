Nizamabad: Truck rams into tractor from behind, one dies

By | Published: 7:15 pm

Nizamabad: One person died two injured in road accident after a speeding truck hit tractor on NH44 at Balkonda mandal headquarters on Thursday.

The turmeric-laden tractor was carrying three workers when the truck rammed into it from the rear-end at Balkonda mandal headquarters. Due to the impact, the severely injured Mohasin (44) died at the spot while two other labourers were injured. Balkonda police reached the spot and sent the injured to Armoor Area Hospital for treatment. A case was registered and the body was sent for postmortem.

