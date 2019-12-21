Nizamabad turmeric farmers urged to bring dry crop to market

By | Published: 12:42 am

Nizamabad: Nizamabad Agriculture Market Committee officials launched a publicity campaign to create awareness among turmeric farmers about the need to bring dried turmeric to the market. The turmeric purchase season begins from next January and Nizamabad market is preferred by the farmers from different places in the neighbouring districts.

Generally, farmers find it difficult to sell turmeric because of the moisture content. They realise it only after bringing the crop to market yard. Hence the authorities have begin an awareness campaign now. Market committee staff were visiting various villages of these three districts and spreading information that farmers should bring dried crop to the market yard and obtain a good price for the turmeric produce.

Swarupa Rani, Secretary, Nizamabad market yard said they were spreading information among farmers to help them get better prices while selling the crop. Many a time farmers bring wet crop which was prone to developing fungus and as a result farmers get less rates. Generally traders purchase turmeric which has less than 12 per cent moisture and hence farmers should bring dried crop only, she said.

