Nizamabad: Two bodies found on track near Indalwai railway station

Nizamabad: Two unidentified bodies were found beside the railway tracks near Indalwai railway station in Nizamabad district on Saturday late night.

According to reports, locals found two bodies lying beside railway tracks and informed the Dichpally police. The police suspect that the two persons, in their thirties, might have been hit by a train. However, the identity of the deceased remains unknown.

Police shifted the bodies to Nizamabad Government Hospital for postmortem. A case was registered and the investigation is on.