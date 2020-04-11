Nizamabad: Two drowned in Nizamsagar canal

By | Published: 11:10 pm

Nizamabad: Two persons died in two different incidents in Nizamsagar canal under Sixth Town police station limits of Nizamabad city on Saturday.

Aadil Baig (16), a resident of Sarangapoor area in the town, went for a swim in the canal but didn’t anticipate the depth of the water and the strong current. He was swept away and his body was found in the canal near Nizamabad.

In another incident, Shastri Nagar resident K Kumar (32) went for a swim in Nizamsagar canal in the afternoon and drowned in a similar manner.

In the first case, police registered a case based on the complaint lodged by Baig’s father, while the second incident, they registered a case of suspicious death based on the complaint by Kumar’s mother-in-law. Both bodies were sent to Nizamabad GGH hospital for post-mortem.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .