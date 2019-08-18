Nizamabad: Two killed in road accidents

By | Published: 7:58 pm

Nizamabad: Two persons were killed in separate accidents in Nizamabad district on Sunday. At Thirmanpally village in Nizamabad rural mandal, an eight-year-old boy Induri Pranay, died after being hit (8) by an unknown vehicle. Villagers said the accident occurred when the boy was playing in front of his house. The Nizamabad rural police registered a case and were investigating.

In another accident, Lalu (24) was killed when the tractor he was travelling on turned turtle at Enbura village of Madnoor mandal. The Madnoor police registered case.

