Nizamabad Urban MLA provides free food to 1500 people every day

By | Published: 9:42 pm 9:45 pm

Nizamabad: In view of lockdown, Nizamabad Urban MLA Bigala Ganesh Gupta distributing free food to 1,500 people daily for emergency services employees, journalists and migrant workers with his own expenditure from last 16 days in Nizamabad city. MLA Bigala Ganesh Gupta intended to distribute free food till completion of corona lockdown, for emergency services employees, migrant workers. Four teams were appointed to distribute the food at government office, traffic police and police pickets, workers’ shelters and at Nizamabad press club.

On Thursday, they distributed food to Nizamabad municipal corporation sanitation staff, police, revenue, medical and health staff, journalists and migrant laborers. Nizamabad mayor Dandu Neethu kiran launched the program on 1st March at phulong circle, along NUDA chairman Prabhakar Reddy and REDCO chairman SA Aleem.

Nizamabad Urban MLA Bigala said that WHO announced corona as a pandemic, by seeing it union and state governments announced lockdown in the country. Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao is striving to prevent this disease. The free meal camp would continue till the completion of lockdown.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .