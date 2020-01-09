Nizamabad: Villager searching for body in tank drowns

By | Published: 11:31 pm

Nizamabad: A person drowned in a tank while trying to fish out the body of an infant from Varni mandal headquarters of Nizamabad district on Thursday. According to villagers, a couple threw the body of the infant into the tank and while searching for the infant’s body, a villager Venkat drowned. The couple belonging to Varni disappeared along with their infant a fortnight ago and their family members were searching for them.

On Thursday, they found the couple in Kamareddy and brought them back to the village. The couple who returned without the infant told the villagers that the infant had died and that they threw the body in the tank. Following this, the villagers began searching for the body and in the process, Venkat got stuck in the mud and drowned. Later the villagers fished out both the bodies later. Bodhan ACP Jaipal Reddy visited the spot.

