Nizamabad: Woman brutally murdered, killers cut off her hand

Published: 12:30 pm

Nizamabad: A woman was brutally murdered by unidentified assailants who slit her throat and cut her hand. The gruesome murder took place near the mortuary of Government General Hospital last night.

The victim was identified as Nune Shilaja (38) of Pamula Basti, informed the police. She had gone out around 11 pm from home. Her husband began searching for her and later alerted the police. Police are examining the CCTV footage and trying to check her call history.

