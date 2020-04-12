Nizamabad: Woman drowns in Nizamsagar canal

By | Published: 8:52 pm

Nizamabad: A woman who accidentally fell into Nizamsagar canal died on Sunday. According to Sixth Town Sub-Inspector Gourendher Goud, Kamru Bee (60), resident of Dharmapuri Hills in Nizamabad city, had gone to wash clothes in Nizamsagar canal.

In the process, she suffered a seizure and fell into the canal and was washed away. Police registered a case on the complaint lodged by the deceased’s son Shaik Moula. The body has been sent for postmortem.

Also read Nizamabad: Two drowned in Nizamsagar canal

In last two days, three persons drowned in Nizamsagar canal.

