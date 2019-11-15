Nizamabad: Woman killed in accident on NH-63

By | Published: 7:41 pm

Nizamabad: One woman was killed when a private bus hit her two-wheeler in front of Armoor bus stand on Friday.

Poddula Padma (35), a resident of Armoor town, was on way to the market to buy vegetables. The accident occurred when she was trying to cross NH-63 road when the private bus rammed into her moped. Padma came under the wheels of the bus and died on the spot. The bus driver fled from the spot after the accident.

Armoor SI Vijay Kumar registered a case, sent the body to Nizamabad GGH hospital for postmortem and started an enquiry into the incident. Padma is survived by two daughters.

