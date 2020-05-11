Nizamabad: Woman kills husband, buries body in sand

By | Published: 9:30 pm

Nizamabad: A woman killed her husband with the help of her maternal family members due to family disputes. Later, she buried his body on the banks of river Manjeera at Mandarna village of Nizamabad district. Bodhan rural police, which conducted an inquiry, dug out the body from sand and sent it to postmortem.

Mitri Sainath (37) was a resident of Kolluru village of Kotagiri mandal. He married Gangamani of Mandarna village ten years ago. From the last few days, Sainath had been quarrelling with his wife, aunt and uncle.

A few days ago, they killed Sainath. When Sainath’s mother enquired about her son, they did not give any clear answer.

Sainath’s mother lodged a complaint with Bodhan police on Saturday. An inquiry was conducted and the three confessed to their crime.

